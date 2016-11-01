MISSING TEEN SOUGHT IN N. TONAWANDA

Bloodhounds and a helicopter have been used in North Tonawanda in an attempt to find a 17-year-old North Tonawanda High School senior who hasn't been seen since early Sunday.

In addition, the girl's family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to her safe return.

Mandy Steingasser of Greenwood Circle was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Oliver Street and First Avenue. A friend who apparently was driving her home from a party let her off at that corner when she recognized another boy sitting on the church steps.

Nobody has heard from her since then.

"It's totally out of character," Capt. Gabriel DiBernardo said of Mandy. "We're appealing to anyone and everyone to call us with any information."

Mandy is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blue eyes and long blond hair.

"I still feel that there are people out there who saw something and haven't come forward," said the girl's mother, Loraine Steingasser. "Please give us the information. You don't know what we're going through."

North Tonawanda police are taking calls at 692-4312.