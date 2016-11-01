FALLS MAN GETS 90 DAYS FOR SEX ABUSE

Ronald R. Swanson, 21, of 1634 Weston Ave. was sentenced Friday to 90 days in Niagara County Jail for molesting a 15-year-old girl May 20 near the closed Cleveland Avenue School.

Swanson was sentenced in City Court after he pleaded guilty to a third-degree sexual abuse charge.

He was arrested May 21 after police said he lured a girl he knows to the west side of the school, where he pinned her arms and fondled her.

Police said the girl escaped by hitting him in the groin with her knee.