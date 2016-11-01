THE CARD CORNER MIKE MUSSINA

Draft pick cards have become a staple in the collecting hobby in recent years. . . . Although most of the players are completely unknown and several years away from the major leagues, many make it and a few become stars. . . . The 1991 Score set had many such cards, and thus far the most valuable card in the set is this one of Orioles pitcher Mike Mussina. . . . The emerging star went 18-5 last year in his first full season, and started out well this year. . . . Baltimore had drafted Mussina in 1987, but he chose to go to college at Stanford, so the Orioles drafted him again in '91. . . . The young right-hander's card is No. 383 and worth $1.50.