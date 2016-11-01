TAKEOVER OF INN AT THE FALLS OK'D

The operation of the bankrupt Inn at the Falls has been turned over to a court-approved corporation that will guarantee future payments in lieu of taxes and will invest $125,000 in improvements at the 125-room hotel.

The EHG Niagara Corp. was formed at the request of the Key Trust Co., trustee for the holders of the bonds that were issued in 1986 to pay for construction of the hotel.

Participating in the formation of EHG Niagara were the Buffalo law firm of Hodgson, Russ, Andrews, Woods and Goodyear, and the Chicago law firm of Holleb and Koff.

Garry Graber of the Buffalo firm said the principals of the new corporation have not been specified. He said EHG would take over the property "free and clear" of all liens, and free of the $3 million U.S. Urban Development Action Grant that helped to pay for the project originally.

Also forgiven will be payments in lieu of taxes that were owed to the City of Niagara Falls, the Niagara Falls School District and Niagara County between 1987 and 1992. This amounts to $270,000 each for the city and the school district and $45,000 for the county.

In approving the creation of the new corporation, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Michael Kaplan rejected a proposal put forward by Wintergarden Inn Associates, original developers of the Inn at the Falls. That plan called for creation of an equity partner which would be given 70 percent ownership of the inn with Wintergarden Inn Associates retaining the remaining 30 percent.

John Bartolomei, a founder of Wintergarden Inn Associates, would have retained his position with Wintergarden Inn Associates and would have been paid a salary as its adviser.

Bartolomei has filed an appeal to Kaplan's ruling creating the new corporation.

The Inn at the Falls filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April 1992. It had been in the hands of a receiver, the Equity Hotel Corp. of Little Rock, Ark., since October 1991.

While the $3 million Urban Development Action Grant, which was received through the City of Niagara Falls, will not be repaid, the new corporation will be responsible for repaying $9 million in bonds obtained through the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

Ralph A. Boniello III, attorney for the IDA, said Thursday that the agency would have a mortgage on the inn's property to ensure payments of the bonds and the payments in lieu of taxes from now on.

The bondholders for the project have indicated they will retain Equity Hotel Corp. to manage the hotel. Equity had been trying to get a franchise agreement with a national hotel chain, but, according to Graber, will undertake the renovations before pursuing that end.

The bondholders for the hotel are Fidelity Management and Research Corp. and Eaton Vance Management Co. Each owns 50 percent of the bonds issued for the hotel.

The hotel, which has had at least two name changes since it was opened, is at 240 Rainbow Blvd. North, adjacent to the Wintergarden arboretum in downtown Niagara Falls.