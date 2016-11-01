POLICE ACCUSED OF LEAVING STRIP-SEARCH VICTIM NAKED

A woman working for Jamaica's agriculture ministry was strip-searched by police and left standing naked on Queen Street, Jamaican diplomats complained Wednesday.

Audrey Smith, 37, was stripped by two male and one female police officers after midnight Aug. 10 because police thought she was carrying drugs.

"Her clothes were taken off, her bra and her panties were pulled down and she was searched between the legs," a spokeswoman for the Jamaican High Commission said. "Then the police drove off and left her there."

The Jamaican Canadian Association said it was outraged by the "extreme public humiliation" endured by Ms. Smith.

Toronto's Metropolitan Police would not comment on the case until an internal investigation was completed. "It is an allegation that is being treated very seriously," a police spokeswoman said.