MIA FARROW IS ACCUSED OF ADULTEROUS CONDUCT

An art director-photographer charged in her divorce suit that her estranged husband, a matrimonial lawyer, had an affair with actress Mia Farrow.

Hillary Tannenbaum, 38, claimed that adulterous conduct between her husband of 11 years, Richard Tannenbaum, 42, and Farrow, 47, occurred at a fund-raiser on April 27, 1992, according to court papers.

Mrs. Tannenbaum's allegation was mentioned in an interim decision by State Supreme Court Justice David Saxe in which he granted her requests for child support, maintenance, housing money and the use of her husband's Mercedes.

Farrow's lawyer, Eleanor Alter, denied Mrs. Tannenbaum's accusation.