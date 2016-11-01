STUDENTS NEED MONEY KNOW-HOW

Like the rest of society, America's college students have a lot to learn about financial basics, says the Consumer Federation of America. When 2,010 students -- full-time juniors and seniors -- were given a 38-question multiple choice test dealing with consumer basics, the average score was only 51 percent.

A person should score about 25 percent simply by guessing. In the test, only 22 percent knew that the "annual percentage rate" (APR) was the best indicator for measuring the true cost of a loan, and only 33 percent knew that credit-card interest rates were set by banks and other lending institutions -- not Visa, MasterCard or the federal government.