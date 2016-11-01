PRIMERICA, TRAVELERS TALK MERGER

Primerica Corp. and The Travelers Corp. said today they are discussing a merger that would create "one of the largest financial services companies in America."

The new company would be called The Travelers, the two companies said in a statement. They said the negotiations involve a stock swap in which 0.80423 Primerica shares would be exchanged for each share of Travelers.

A spokeswoman for Primerica, which owns the Smith Barney brokerage, said that under the deal, it would be buying Travelers, the life and property casualty insurance company that also owns the Dillon, Read & Co. investment firm. Primerica already owns 27 percent of Travelers.

Neither company put a value on the deal, but Wall Street traders said it valued Travelers at $37 a share, or about $5.4 billion.