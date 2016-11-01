IPAC INC. FILES FOR CHAPTER 11

IPAC Inc., a Wheatfield manufacturing firm formerly known as Hiross Inc., has filed for protection from creditors in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

A company attorney said Tuesday that she is optimistic the firm, located at 2107 Liberty Drive, will stay in business.

"We're optimistic, we feel that this action will make the company stronger," said Janine N. Huber, general counsel. "The key to the future of the company is restructuring the debt."

The company, which makes precision air conditioning systems and other industrial products, listed assets of $3.84 million and liabilities of $6.87 million, owed to 350 creditors, in court papers filed in Buffalo this week.

Ms. Huber said the company hopes the Chapter 11 filing will help it "restructure the arrangement" of a $2.5 million loan owed to Marine Midland Bank.

The company, which employs about 85 workers, was taken over by a new group of investors known as IPAC Holdings earlier this month, Ms. Huber said. The business has operated at the Wheatfield location since 1978.