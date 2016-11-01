'GREENWAY' ENVISIONED FOR TONAWANDA

The Horizons Waterfront Commission presented a series of recommendations to help revitalize the City of Tonawanda at a Common Council meeting Tuesday night.

The consultants, Nutter Associates, proposed creating a "greenway" along Two-Mile Creek with a "bike and hike" trail that would connect various local parks in the city and to such trails in the Town of Tonawanda.

The city was encouraged to take advantage of its location at the western gateway of the Erie Canal. Ellen Nutter, president of the firm, said that in particular, the city should concentrate on developing the land adjacent to City Hall and the police department.

Nutter also recommended that the city change zoning laws to give the government more control. Procedures for site-plan reviews, creation of waterfront use and city-center districts and the use of incentive zoning were suggested. Incentive zoning allows city planners to negotiate with developers over design and amenities.

The Council was reassured that plans by Horizons and the Town of Tonawanda to relocate River Road will spare a major trucking business in the city.

Consolidated Freightways, 5555 River Road, had been threatened with displacement by the realignment of River Road, about 1,000 feet inland. The relocation is supposed to open up residential and commercial development along the riverfront in the town. This new development near the city is also expected to help revitalize the city's downtown retail base.

The business operates on the town-city border and is a major employer and taxpayer in the city. Under the new plan, the new road will not cut through the firm's city site. This will reduce some of the acreage for new development, but was seen as a fair compromise because of the importance of Consolidated to the city's economy, said David Nutter, vice president of the consulting firm.

Consolidated also leases 10 acres on the town side of the border. This site will be taken over by the new River Road. Consolidated's lease is up in 1994 and the town will not be renewing, David Nutter said. Instead, those operations will be moved to Consolidated's site in the city.

"We'll try to help them anyway we can," with the expense of the city site expansion, said Horizons president Tom Blanchard.

In other business:

The Council renewed the city's recycling contract with Browning-Ferris Industries for another five years. The processing fee will remain at $17.95 per ton until June 1994, when it will drop to $12.17 per ton.

The menu of recyclables will expand to include junk mail, box board, and phone books and educational materials for the public will also be updated, Alderman Jack Gallagher said.

The city was presented $3,500 from the Carousel Society to help pay for costs of Canal Fest. This is part of the $5,000 that the city gets from the fest committee to pay for the annual summer festival.

Council President David McKay said that the city spent more than $15,600 for the festival this summer. More than $9,400 went toward overtime for the police and fire department, he said.

"It is ludicrous to get only $5,000," he said. "We thank you on the one hand. But we'll be asking for more."

The city has been pressing the committee for several years to pay for all of its costs.

The city of North Tonawanda does not ask for reimbursement for the Canal Fest, McKay said. The Tonawanda side of the celebration includes the rides and other activities, while North Tonawanda hosts primarily the beer tents, he said.

"We carry the brunt of it on our side," he said.