GRANT CHALLENGES HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society has been awarded half a million dollars by the Kresge Foundation of Troy, Mich., to help with the purchase and renovation of its new Resource Center on Forest Avenue.

But a string is attached: The money is being offered as a challenge grant.

To get it, the Historical Society must raise an additional $1,360,662 by Dec. 1, 1994, for completion of the project.

"This grant represents a big boost for the society's 'History Lives Here' capital campaign, and we are grateful for the Kresge Foundation's very generous support, but the work is just beginning," said William Siener, the Historical Society's executive director.

The Resource Center, formerly an International Railway Co. carbarn, will provide a new home for most of the more than 80,000 artifacts in the Historical Society's collection, placing them in modern, transparent storage cases that will protect them and make them available to the public.

The grant to the Historical Society was one of 121 awarded this year by the Kresge Foundation to institutions in the arts, sciences, education and human services.