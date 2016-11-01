3 LOCKPORT RESIDENTS FACE FALLS DRUG CHARGES

Three Lockport residents were arrested on drug charges at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday after Officer Joe Paul stopped their car when he saw the driver drinking an alcoholic beverage in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue.

Police confiscated more than two grams of crack cocaine, $6,000 cash and a 1985 Ford from the trio, Detective Lt. Ernest Palmer said.

The driver, Velinda S. Rivas, 37, of 163 South St., and her passengers, Gary L. Coleman, 35, of 37 Van Buren St. and Arlene V. Brooks, 34, of 275 Genesee St., were charged with third- and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Ms. Rivas also was charged with consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation and a seat belt violation, Officer Steven Baum said.