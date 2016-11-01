LAPP SISTERS BACK IN JAIL AFTER LOSING BID FOR WRIT

Cassadaga sisters Barbara Lyn and Rachel Lapp are back in Chautauqua County Jail after a decision Monday on a writ of habeas corpus demanding their release.

Acting County Judge Willard Cass Jr. denied Rachel Lapp's request to be freed from jail because she claimed her arrest was "wrongful" and violated her constitutional rights.

He reserved decision for a second time on Barbara Lyn Lapp's request. He said he would review her jurisdictional challenge of her arrest on charges of custodial interference and obstructing governmental administration.

The charges stem from her harboring of a 15-year-old Cattaraugus County boy in defiance of custody orders. Her sister's charges grew out of a disturbance outside the county jail.