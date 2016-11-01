POLICE SEEK SUSPECTS IN FATAL ATTACK AGAINST TEENS

Buffalo police still were searching Saturday for suspects and a motive in the gun attack on a van that killed two teen-agers and wounded three others the night before.

Police say they have not determined a motive or identified suspects but said the attack on the 400 block of Winslow Avenue late Friday resembles an premeditated "hit."

At least two gunmen fired shotguns and semi-automatic weapons into the van at about 10:50 p.m. Friday, police said. The volley wounded the driver in the neck, causing him to lose control and crash into two parked cars.

"One of the boys that was shot run up on the porch," said Ruby Williams, who said the van crashed in front of her house at 409 Winslow. "He jumped out of the van. They all jumped out. He said, 'Lady, I am hurt. Help me.' My son called the police."

She said the first officers on the scene asked the wounded youth "if he knew who shot him and he said 'no,' " Mrs. Williams said. "I didn't know any of them."

The dead youths, both 17 and shot in the head, were identified as Antonio Hayes of 46 Pershing St. and Arnie Carson of 58 19th St.

Wounded were the van's driver, Peter Stallworth, 17, of Fillmore Avenue; Shawn Suddith, 16, of Kingsley Street; and Albert Patterson, 15, of Rawlins Street. None of their injuries was described as life-threatening.

Stallworth, the driver, was listed in fair condition Saturday in Erie County Medical Center.

Patterson was believed to have been struck in the lower back with buckshot, and Suddith was struck in the left arm with another shot, police said. Both were listed in good condition in Children's Hospital.

Capt. Charles T. Fieramusca, homicide chief, said detectives hope to question the survivors soon and are looking for possible witnesses.

"We have to question the victims before we will know much more," Fieramusca said. "We talked to them but not at length. We want to give them time to recuperate before we pump them with questions."