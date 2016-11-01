H.G. WELLS' UTOPIAN HORRORS

THE INVISIBLE MAN:

The Life and Times of H.G. Wells

By Michael Coren

Atheneum

240 pages, $22.50

WHEN H.G. Wells' reputation was at its peak in 1926, this is the way Jerome K. Jerome summed him up:

He writes a new book while most people are reading his last; throws off a history of the world while the average schoolboy is learning his dates; and invents a new religion in less time than it must have taken his godparents to teach him his prayers.

It would be easy to distort Jerome's enthusiastic praise into dispraise; and this is exactly what Michael Coren does in "The Invisible Man," titled after one of his subject's famous science fiction novels. Coren notes that it "has been my intention to restore (Wells') authentic visibility."

Coren, after three years of research, "came across a plethora of negative facts and events which had been omitted from previous biographies." His accent is on Wells' wrongness, not his rightness. Coren's conclusion is:

It is my belief that Wells' influence on his own age, and his legacy to those ages to come, were, taken as a whole, pernicious and destructive.

A "quintessentially self-made man," Wells came of lower-middle-class stock. His father was a Kentish gardener and cricketer with an adventurous temperament; his mother a woman of Ulster heritage whose bigotry, Coren thinks, largely accounts for Wells' paranoid hatred of Catholicism and, by reflex, his virtually Hitlerian animus toward Jews.

What Coren calls Wells' "priapic nature" was in full flower as early as 1888. Wells surely ranks high among literary history's bad lovers and worse husbands. He had curious ideas about marriage, which surface in his many novels about that complex human situation. Where his hapless first wife was concerned, for example, he is on record as thinking, "It is hygienic to quarrel . . . the breathing accelerated, the digestion improved."

Coren is much too grudging in his literary assessment when he reduces Wells' achievements to "occasional bouts of genius." If, in the realm of idea, he is dangerously worse than second-rate, in the realm of imagination he is much better than merely first-rate. His science fiction, both in short story and novel form, is as immortal as pure narrative can become. He is the greatest master of that odd genre.

From the outset, however, his ideas, beginning with 1901's "Anticipations," seem to us in retrospect repulsive beyond belief. Wells' idea of utopia is literally terrifying. He advocated an eugenic "engineering of humanity"; a "euthanasia of the work and sensual"; a "social surgery" to eliminate the incompetent and unstable.

One finds oneself asking a question. How could the chronicler of those fetching "little men," Mr. Kipps and Mr. Polly, beget, decades before the grim events of the '30s and '40s, this ominous "anticipation" of the monstrous Nazi answer to the old Weimar question: Kleiner Mann, was nun? equals "Little man, what now?" Then one remembers that, alas for humanity, the Nazi movement was, tragically, a "little man's" movement.

These dreadful ideas were codified in the once celebrated "Outline of History" that Wells wrote with the assistance of a panel of respected scholars. His muse in this climactic book was his familiar tutelary deity, the idea of "salvation by history." As it happened, another literary journalist, the half-French, brilliant and belligerent Hilaire Belloc, also believed in salvation by history, a different kind of history and just as uncompromisingly rigorous as Wells' own.

Belloc now entered the fray, challenging Wells on many fronts, his first front the origin of man. Wells accepted the challenge. Books and articles flew like artillery projectiles, and Wells was "brought to his knees."

When Wells died on Aug. 13, 1946, only a year after the publication of his last, despairing book, "Mind at the End of Its Tether," the Times Literary Supplement commented on his "fatal utopian positivism." Gilbert Chesterton, who liked Wells as a man even as he disliked his ideas, made the same point a decade and a half before in answer to a question of mine which I put to him, one winter evening in 1932, when the gods allowed me several unalloyed hours of Chesterton's company. My question had to do with Wells' chances of literary survival. Old G.K.C., prefacing his verdict with his usual harrumphing hum, replied to the effect that writers who thought too much about the future would find that the future would not think too much about them.

True enough, one supposes. All the same, we forgive him everything for those matchless fairy tales of science.