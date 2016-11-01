DRIVER MUST CARRY VICTIM'S PHOTOGRAPH

Terrance Hughes, 47, who pleaded guilty to killing Nathan Ness, 14, with his pickup truck must carry a photograph of the boy at all times during five years on probation. He also must spend 204 days in jail and speak publicly to students "on what this has done to your life and the lives of others," Sarpy County Judge Ronald Reagan said Friday.

The boy was walking to a store along a stretch of road that had no sidewalk when he was struck Jan. 29 in Springfield. Hughes left the scene, but he returned and was arrested. He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. Authorities said he was intoxicated.