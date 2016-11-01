LIVING IN THE FAST LANE OF MEN'S SOFTBALL

DON ESPOSITO has heard the question before. In fact, he asked it himself one night a few years ago, while driving home from a fast-pitch tournament in Ohio. It was 2 a.m., and everyone else in the van was asleep. He could barely see out of the windshield, the rain was coming down so hard.

His body ached. He smelled of dust and sweat, and he had to work the next morning.

"Why do I do this?" he said to himself.

Well, Esposito and his buddies answer that question every time they drag their bodies back out for more -- 100 times a summer, in the Class A league in Lackawanna and in remote stations of North America where men still have fast-pitch softball in their blood.

You play because you love it. At age 46, after 17 seasons, Esposito still is consumed by fast-pitch. He is sponsor, coach and designated hitter for his team, the Escro Indians. Tonight, Escro will play Game Four of the best-of-five finals in Lackawanna, needing a win to capture its third "A" title in five years.

Win or lose, Escro's traveling team -- composed of many of the top fast-pitch players in Western New York and Canada -- will depart tonight for Philadelphia to defend the National Softball Association title it won a year ago.

Winning the NSA culminated a 10-year struggle for the Indians. When they first entered tournaments a decade ago, they'd show up in the team bus, lose twice, and be gone.

"We called it the 'Bye Bye Bus,' " Esposito said Tuesday night at Bokan's, a Lackawanna tavern. "Because after we were eliminated, we'd hang out the windows saying 'bye bye!' "

It wasn't easy building a national-caliber team. The men's game has plunged in popularity over the years. When Esposito began playing in Amherst in 1976, there were 18 teams and a waiting list. There were solid leagues in Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda. Now, the only serious one is in Lackawanna.

Two factors contributed to the sport's decline: The lack of quality pitchers necessary to compete at a high level, and the increasing popularity of slow-pitch, or "skirt ball," as it's derisively referred to by the fast-pitch crowd.

"I saw this great T-shirt," said Gary Marcinkowski, a fast-pitch player tending bar at Bokan's. "It said, 'I'd rather my sister be a hooker than a slow-pitch player.' "

Most of the top fast-pitchers come from Canada, where "fastball" flourishes, nourished by youth programs akin to Little League baseball. Esposito was smart enough to know he needed Canadians to compete on a high level. So he recruited Wayne McLellan, who became his top pitcher and eventually his best friend. Then he added Darrell Moxley, who was the MVP last summer in Philly.

"If not for Don going into Canada and making friends with people like Wayne and Darrell, it wouldn't have been possible," said Tom Raiman, who is on the committee for Western New York's Softball Hall of Fame.

Escro still has to struggle to keep up with the elite teams in America. Top teams pay pitchers as much as $50,000 a summer. Esposito said three teams at the nationals one year had their own airplanes. He finances his team with raffles and fund-raisers. In fact, his players were selling raffle tickets at the bar to finance a trip to the men's major nationals Sept. 10-18 in Decatur, Ill.

"Our budget is probably $5,000 for the season," said Esposito, who is the second cousin of former major-league pitching star Johnny Antonelli. "We run into teams whose uniforms are worth more than that."

But budgets won't be an issue when the teams line up for the opening ceremonies in Philadelphia. Esposito says the fast-pitch community is proud and tight-knit, almost like a cult. It's really something to see when all the teams walk out in uniform for the ceremonies.

After all these years, Escro will walk on the field as defending national champ. Esposito says he gets a lump in his throat just thinking about it. He's beyond asking himself why.