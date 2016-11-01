HAMBURG BOARD CUTS BACK ON PRE-K PROGRAM

The Hamburg School Board Tuesday announced a cutback in its prekindergarten program due to a $36,000 reduction in state funding. The district this fall will offer eight class sections for 4-year-olds -- one fewer than last year.

Board President Fred Howe said, "This is a real loss. Our community recognizes the importance of offering this kind of program." Howe said all students who qualify based on family income eligibility guidelines will be enrolled for the Sept. 20 start of the program. The funding shortfall will jeopardize the participation of pupils accepted on a lottery basis, he added.

Residents will vote on a $229,000 athletic proposition from noon to 9 p.m. next Wednesday in Hamburg Senior High School. In June, voters defeated a $237,000 athletic proposition by 89 votes. If it passes, the proposal would raise the tax rate 1 cent in Hamburg, 3 cents in Eden, 2 cents in Boston and 1 cent in Orchard Park.