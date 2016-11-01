ANGELA STABLE, RESTING

The surviving Siamese twin separated by surgery last week was resting comfortably Sunday after a visit from her mother, the hospital said.

"She's stable, but we still have her listed as critical, which is normal under these circumstances," said Renee Scotko, a spokeswoman for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Surgeons separated Angela Lakeberg from her sister, Amy, in a 5 1/2 -hour operation Friday. Amy died and Angela received the heart the 7-week-old twins had shared.

Reitha "Joey" Lakeberg of Wheatfield, Ind., visited Sunday morning, Ms. Scotko said.

Without surgery, doctors said, both children would have died soon. Nevertheless, there have been no long-term survivors of similar separation surgery.