THIEF DRIVES OFF WITH HOARD OF COINS

Buffalo police are looking for a stolen Ford Bronco and a driver with bulging pockets -- containing about 12,000 quarters.

A meter man employed by the city's Treasury Department was emptying a parking meter on Franklin Street about 10:15 a.m. Friday, when he left the keys in the Bronco, reportedly with the engine running. In jumped a thief, who took off with the vehicle and about $3,000 worth of quarters, police reported.

The missing city vehicle is black, with tinted windows and no front license plate.