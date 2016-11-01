EIGHT PERSONS ARE INJURED IN 3-CAR LEWISTON CRASH

Eight persons were injured, one critically, in a three-car accident at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday at Lockport and Hoover roads, State Police Sgt. Peter Rougeux said.

Marla Joyner, 40, of Staley Road, Grand Island, was listed in critical condition in the Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, with injuries she suffered in the accident. She was flown to the center by Mercy Flight helicopter, Rougeux said.

Her passengers, Glem Wolf, 15, of Military Road, Town of Niagara, and Ruth Centner, 15, of Porter Road, Town of Niagara, were relased after treatment at Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston. Her other passengers, Scott Smith, 17, of Hamilton Avenue, City of Tonawanda, and Scott Andrzejewski, 15, of Saunders Settlement Road, Lewiston, were treated for their injuries at DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda.

Jason Mullis, 21, of Indianapolis, Ind., the driver of the second car also was treated at St. Mary's, a hospital official said. His passenger, Timothy Allen, 17, of Newport, N.Y., was listed in fair condition at the Erie County Medical Center where doctors had yet to determine whether he would be admitted late Wednesday. Marie Boyls, 29, of 144 Pine St., Lockport, the driver of the third car, was treated for a broken leg in the Erie County center, state police said.

The accident occurred when Ms. Joyner's car passed a stop sign while traveling south on Hoover Road and struck the Mullis car which was traveling west on Lockport Road, Rougeux said. On impact, Ms. Joyner's car was pushed into the eastbound lane of Lockport Road, striking the Boyls car, he said.

Charges are pending. Trooper John Aquilina and Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies Pat Freeman and Jim Hull investigated, Rougeux said.