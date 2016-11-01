SHOCK GIVES WAY TO MOURNING AS WORD SPREADS ABOUT LEWIS

Shock slowly gave way to mourning Tuesday night as word spread among the Boston Celtics and throughout the sports world that Reggie Lewis died a couple of hours after collapsing while shooting baskets with friends at Brandeis University.

Lewis, who was 27, was pronounced dead of cardiac arrest at 7:30 p.m. at Waltham-Weston Hospital. Witnesses reported that he collapsed, then stopped breathing before paramedics tried to revive him and rushed him to the hospital.

The Celtics delayed the official announcement until about 10:20 p.m. to notify his mother. Several members of the organization, including coach Chris Ford and executive vice president Jan Volk, gathered at the team offices at Boston Garden for a somber news conference at which CEO Dave Gavitt made a brief emotional statement.

"We lost a very treasured member of our family today," Gavitt said. "This is a time of incredible grief."

Others in attendance left without commenting. Celtics forward Xavier McDaniel said from Seattle that he received the news by phone around 9:15 EDT.

"I just feel bad right now for Donna (Harris Lewis, Reggie's wife) and his family," McDaniel said. "We have to pray to God that they'll be all right. Reggie was a great person, and as a player, he was coming into his own to be great. He's going to be missed by everybody."

"This is a terrible tragedy," Celtics president Red Auerbach said. "I don't know how things like this happen."

Said Celtic great Dave Cowens, "The guy was just a sweetheart. I have the ultimate respect for him as a basketball player and as a person. My heart goes out to his wife and his family. Nobody deserves this."

Lewis' death was the realization of the most unspeakable fear to grow out of the uncertainty surrounding conflicting diagnoses after Lewis' collapse April 29 during Game One of the playoffs against Charlotte at Boston Garden.

Apparently Lewis gradually was beginning to play again after his doctor, Gilbert Mudge of Brigham and Women's Hospital, announced that a mild fainting condition and not a heart ailment was responsible for the collapse and subsequent dizziness.

Mudge said Lewis had "a normal athlete's heart" and would be able to play again at minimal risk.

Mudge's diagnosis contradicted that of a team of specialists assembled by the Celtics. The team made the preliminary diagnosis that Lewis suffered from focal cardiomyopathy, or a damaged heart, complicated by irregular heartbeats centered in the ventricle.

After Mudge issued his diagnosis, Gavitt said he was "completely comfortable with his explanation." However, the team, concerned about the legal implications, then sought to distance itself, declining comment and placing the decision to allow Lewis to play again directly in Mudge's hands.

Lewis himself never sought a third opinion but he seemed ambivalent about how he should approach his comeback. While Mudge continued to say he was fine, Lewis' agent, Peter Roisman, noted that Lewis was "struggling internally" when he opted not to participate in a minicamp led by Larry Bird and the club's free agent/rookie camp.

McDaniel said he last saw Lewis on June 4, at a birthday party for McDaniel.

"He was just a good person," he said. "I mean, for the short time we were together, you could tell that. I think his greatest strength was his leadership by example."

Lewis' death represents the latest tragedy to befall a once-blessed franchise that seemingly began to unravel with the death of Len Bias, their No. 1 pick in the draft following the Celtics' last championship in 1986.

Bias died of cardiorespiratory failure brought on by cocaine abuse. Many feel his death changed the fortunes of the franchise for years to come.

Lewis' death will be even more difficult. The team's No. 1 draft choice in 1987, he had gone from being the career scoring leader at Northeastern to the Celtics' leading scorer, team captain and recognized leader in the wake of Bird's retirement.