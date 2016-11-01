GOLFERS HAVE EXTRA STAKE IN PORTER CUP AMATEURS TO VIE FOR U.S. WALKER CUP BERTHS IN LEWISTON EVENT

The battle for berths on the United States Walker Cup team adds extra intrigue to the 35th annual Porter Cup golf tournament this week.

Five of the 10 members of the U.S. team that will play the best amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland already have been picked. Four of those five are entered in the Porter Cup.

The other five are expected to be picked in two weeks, and it's a good bet they all are entered in the field that will play at Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston.

"These guys are trying so hard to make the Walker Cup team," said Frank Shipman, one of the tournament directors. "For some of them, they know a win here and they're in."

The Porter Cup, which attracts the best amateur golfers in the United States, runs Wednesday through Saturday.

In handicapping the event, one has to start with the U.S. Walker Cup members already chosen. They are three-time Porter Cup champion Jay Sigel, U.S. mid-amateur champion Danny Yates, six-time Georgia amateur champ Allen Doyle and John Harris, who finished second by one stroke to David Duval in last year's Porter Cup.

The lone missing Walker Cupper is the nation's No. 1-ranked amateur, Justin Leonard of Texas, who has been a regular at the Porter Cup. But Leonard just got back from the British Open and had to commit to defend titles at the Southern Amateur last week and the Western Amateur next week.

"He's pooped, and I don't blame him (for sitting out)," said Dr. William McMahon, tournament director.

That opens the door a little wider for the rest of the top collegians still seeking a Walker Cup spot. The remaining five spots probably will come from the college ranks, since four of the first five spots are mid-amateurs.

Five of the nine first-team college All-Americas are entered. They are Arizona's David Berganio, the U.S. Public Links champion; New Mexico's Tim Herron; UNLV's Edward Fryatt; Brian Gay of national champion Florida; and Oklahoma State sophomore Chris Tidland. First-teamers missing are Leonard, two who turned pro (Duval and Manny Zerman) and another (Todd Dempsey) who has to attend a family wedding.

Other Walker Cup contenders include Tom McKnight, who won the Eastern Amateur, and Kelly Mitchum, a U.S. Amateur semifinalist.

"We have everyone who has done something this summer, as far as winning goes, with the exception of (second-team All-America) Stewart Cink," Shipman said.

Besides Mitchum, second-teamers entered are Clemson's Nicky Goetze, Texas A&M's Marco Gortana and Minnesota's Joe Gullion. Third-teamers entered are Colorado's Bob Kalinowski, Ohio State's Curt Sanders, Texas' Taylor Tipton and Hartford's Jon Veneziano.

Vinny Giles, Walker Cup team captain and 1973 Porter Cup champ, returns as usual. The Walker Cup is Aug. 18-19 in Minnesota.

Five former Porter Cup champions have won on tour this year -- Howard Twitty, Ben Crenshaw, Scott Simpson, Nolan Henke and Phil Mickelson.

Play starts each day at 8 a.m. and ends about 5 p.m. The leaders tee off about 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The course is off Route 104 in Lewiston. The best spots to watch are the third, sixth, 11th and 18th greens. Admission is free, and the event is sponsored by M&T Bank.