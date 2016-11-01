BUFFALO IS A GREAT SPOT FOR THE SENIOR OLYMPICS

This summer, I had the pleasure of attending the World University Games in Buffalo and participating in the United States Senior Olympics in Baton Rouge, La. I would like to propose that we start efforts to bring the United States Senior Olympics to Buffalo.

The events have a strong similarity. The 7,500 senior athletes were mostly housed at Louisiana State University. The athletes had previously qualified in their respective states according to age categories, beginning with 55 to 59. There were 18 sports activities at various venues in the Baton Rouge area.

Like the World University Games, the Senior Olympics are a great event. Can we bring them to Buffalo?

MARK J. MOGAVERO

Kenmore