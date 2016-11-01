BAD NEWS BECOMES GOOD NEWS

FISHER-PRICE Inc. may have reported a 28 percent drop in its second-quarter profits, but that was good news to analyst Jill Krutick.

Ms. Krutick, who follows the East Aurora toy maker for Salomon Brothers, raised her rating on Fisher-Price's stock to "buy" from "hold" after the company's earnings of 20 cents per share were sharply higher than the profit of 15 cents a share she had expected.

Ms. Krutick now expects Fisher-Price to earn $1.55 cents a share this year, up from her previous estimate of $1.40 per share, partly because of the company's strong growth in international sales.