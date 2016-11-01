BODY OF SISTER OF KARLA TEALE IS EXHUMED

The body of a teen-age girl whose sister was convicted recently of manslaughter in the deaths of two Ontario girls was exhumed Tuesday so that Canadian authorities can take another look at how she died.

The body of Tammy Homolka, sister of Karla Homolka Teale, 23, was removed from a St. Catharines cemetery and taken to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto for examination, Niagara Regional Police said.

Jim Cairns, Ontario's deputy chief coroner, said his office began a probe in February into the death of the 15-year-old, who choked on her own vomit on Christmas Eve 1990.

"The results of our investigation to date certainly indicated that (exhumation) would be the next thing to do," Cairns told Reuters news service Tuesday. The investigation followed the February arrest of Mrs. Teale's estranged husband, Paul Bernardo Teale, 28, in the deaths of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.

Mrs. Teale, a veterinary assistant, was convicted July 6 of two counts of manslaughter in the French-Mahaffy slayings. She was sentenced to two concurrent 12-year jail terms.

As part of a plea deal with the prosecution, she is expected to testify against her husband, who is accused of murdering Kristen, 15, and Leslie, 14.

Kristen was abducted in April 1992 from a church parking lot. Her naked body was found in a ditch two weeks later. Leslie was dismembered and her body parts encased in concrete. They were found in Lake Gibson, near Thorold, in June 1991.