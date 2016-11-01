$150,000 SETTLES PUPIL'S EYE-INJURY SUIT

Insurance carriers for the Park School agreed today to pay $150,000 to settle a negligence suit over an eye injury a seventh-grade pupil suffered during a music class four years ago at the Amherst school.

The settlement came during jury selection in a negligence trial before acting State Supreme Court Justice Mark H. Dadd in Buffalo. The eye injury was suffered by Colin Larouere, now 16, of Amherst.

James A. Garvey and Neil E. Garvey, attorneys for Colin, said he was struck in the right eye by a pencil when youngsters became playful during a music class taught by a substitute teacher on April 13, 1989. The attorneys said the teacher could not control the class and the school was sued for allegedly failing to monitor and supervise the pupils properly.

Colin will be a senior at the private school on Harlem Road this fall and has regained normal vision in the eye through contact lenses and regular eyeglasses, the attorneys said.