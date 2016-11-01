RESIDENTS ASSURED ON CANAL PLAN INVALID FONT NORTH TONAWANDA INVITES INPUT

State officials Tuesday night encouraged North Tonawanda residents concerned about the future of their property along the Erie Canal to work through their city representatives.

Acting Mayor Thomas M. Jaccarino assured a large number of persons attending a meeting before the city Waterfront Commission in City Hall that they will have that opportunity before the Common Council makes any recommendations.

Leonard J. DePrima, Buffalo division director of the Thruway Authority, and Leo M. Campagna, Buffalo division canal engineer for the State Canal Corp., said planning for the future of the entire Erie Canal is only in the property inventory stage, and that a plan for future use is a year away.

The Thruway Authority recently took over operation of the canal under a charge from the State Legislature to develop a plan for the waterway's future.

Meanwhile, residents, mostly along Sweeney Street next to the canal, are apprehensive over how the state's plan will affect future uses of their private property, including public access and boat docking.

The Common Council eventually will make recommendations for canal uses in North Tonawanda to the recently revived Erie and Niagara Counties Regional Planning Board, which will present a regional plan to the state for inclusion in a statewide master plan for development and use of the canal.

The city of North Tonawanda has about 7.5 miles of waterfront, 2.5 miles of it on the 524-mile Erie Canal, another 3.2 miles on the Niagara River and 1.8 miles around Tonawanda Island, according to Francis Molnar, chairman of the city Waterfront Commission.

From public discussion at Tuesday night's meeting, the concern and controversy boils down to somewhat opposing interests: private property on one hand, and public use, sometimes referred to "green space," on the other.

The ultimate plan will have to strike a balance between these interests, DePrima indicated.

William Sinatra, a member of the Waterfront Commission and also a Sweeney Street canal property owner, said many of his neighbors fear decisions about their property is in the hands of boards and commissions not answerable to the taxpayers.