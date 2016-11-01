PARENTS ACCEPT SETTLEMENT IN FERRIS WHEEL ACCIDENT

The parents of a 14-year-old Kansas boy who was killed after falling from a Ferris wheel at the former Fantasy Island amusement park have accepted a settlement in their lawsuit against the park's former owner.

Gary and Laurie Margerum, whose son, Kenny, died in the fall, will receive an undisclosed cash settlement from International Broadcasting Corp., according to their lawyer, Harry Lorenzo.

Terms of the settlement forbid the amount of the settlement from being released, according to Lorenzo. Lorenzo said only that the amount was "fairly substantial."

Kenneth was killed instantly in Aug. 11, 1991, when he fell about 60 feet after a chair broke loose on the Ferris wheel. The state Labor Department blamed the accident on human error, finding that an attendant had apparently failed to attach the basket, or seat, properly on one side.

The settlement was sealed in State Supreme Court. State Supreme Court Administrative Justice James B. Kane presided over the negligence lawsuit and settlement.

International Broadcasting Corp., the former owner of Fantasy Island, is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings in Minnesota.