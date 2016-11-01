RECIPES FOR THE GRILL

PORTERHOUSE STEAKS WITH VEGETABLE KEBABS

1teaspoon dried rosemary leaves

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2beef porterhouse steaks, cut 1- to 1 1/2 -inches thick

1/4 cup butter

1tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

3medium all-purpose potatoes, unpeeled

12large mushrooms

8large cherry tomatoes

Combine 1/2 teaspoon of the rosemary, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Rub onto both sides of beef steaks; set aside.

Heat butter, parsley, thyme, and the remaining rosemary, salt and pepper in a small saucepan over low heat 2 to 3 minutes; reserve.

Cut potatoes in half lengthwise; cut each half lengthwise again and then crosswise into four pieces. Parboil potatoes in boiling salted water for 5 minutes; drain. Alternately thread potato pieces and mushrooms on each of four 12-inch skewers.

Place steaks on grill over medium coals. Grill 1-inch thick steaks about 16 to 20 minutes for rare to medium, turning once. Grill 1 1/2 -inch thick steaks 22 to 30 minutes for rare to medium, turning once. Twelve minutes before end of cooking time, brush vegetable kebabs with seasoned butter. Place kebabs on grid; grill 10 to 12 minutes, turning after 6 minutes and brushing with seasoned butter occasionally. Place two cherry tomatoes on end of each skewer during last 2 minutes of cooking time. Remove vegetables from skewers. Remove bone and carve steaks into thick slices. Serve steak with vegetables. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

GRILLED STEAKS WITH BASIL-GARLIC BREAD AND GRILLED TOMATOES

Basil-Garlic Oil, recipe follows

1 1/2 pounds boneless beef top loin steaks, cut 1-inch thick

Salt and pepper, if desired

1small loaf French bread (about 13 inches long)

6tomato slices, cut 3/4 inch thick

2tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Prepare Basil-Garlic Oil; reserve. Place steaks on grid over medium coals. Grill steaks 15 to 20 minutes for rare to medium, turning once. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Cut bread in half lengthwise; brush 1 1/2 tablespoons Basil-Garlic Oil evenly on cut side of each bread half. Brush an equal amount of remaining oil on one side of each tomato slice. Five minutes before steaks are done, place bread, cut side down, and tomatoes on grid with steaks; grill 2 to 3 minutes. Turn bread and tomatoes over; sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese. Continue grilling 1 to 3 minutes or until bread is golden brown and tomatoes are just heated through. Cut each bread half diagonally into six slices. Carve steaks into thick slices; serve with bread and tomato. Makes 6 servings.

Basil-Garlic Oil: Combine 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil or 1 teaspoon dried basil leaves, and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Makes about 1/4 cup.

LEMON BARBECUED CHICKEN

2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce

3cloves garlic, peeled, ends removed, crushed

2 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/4 teaspoon sugar

4whole boneless and skinless chicken breasts, split in half, (8 pieces total) washed, patted dry

In a plastic bag or large glass baking dish combine lemon juice, soy sauce, garlic, vegetable oil and sugar. Place chicken in bag or baking dish; seal bag or cover baking dish with foil or plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.

Preheat grill. Remove chicken from marinade 30 minutes before cooking. Place on a rack over a pan or plate to drip. Grill chicken over hot coals for 5 to 6 minutes on each side, basting after 4 minutes. Remove from grill and serve. Makes 8 servings.