BUSH PRAISES ATTACK ON IRAQ

Former President George Bush said Sunday he supported the U.S. strike against Iraq, calling the plot against his life a threat to U.S. sovereignty.

"I am very grateful to the president for his calling me yesterday to inform me of his decision," Bush said in a statement read by Brent Scowcroft, his former national security adviser. "Clearly, I strongly support the men and women in our armed forces."

Scowcroft said President Clinton and Bush talked by telephone for about 15 minutes Saturday.

Scowcroft said he and Bush later met with Secretary of State Warren M. Christopher for about 30 minutes at Bush's vacation home here.