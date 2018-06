Michael A. Amadori, 37, of 13 Spruce St., Lackawanna, was charged Sunday with operating a boat while intoxicated and reckless operation in the accident Tuesday night at a breakwater near the entrance to the Erie Basin Marina.

The Erie County Sheriff's Department said Amadori was ordered to appear July 9 in Buffalo City Court. Damage to the 33-foot power boat was estimated at $15,000.