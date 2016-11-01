HEARING SET ON W. VALLEY REOPENING

A public hearing on a controversial proposal to store low-level radioactive waste at West Valley will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Common Council chambers at City Hall.

"The purpose of this meeting is to send a strong environmental message to the governor," said Delaware Council Member Alfred T. Coppola. "This is the time to speak out."

Gov. Cuomo has indicated he would support a proposal to study the feasibility of reopening the site to radioactive waste, saying there is no other alternative. Reopening the site would require the state to lift a 1986 law banning any additional waste there.

Coppola said a representative from the governor's office will attend the hearing.