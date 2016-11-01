BUFFALO AREA RANKS NO. 40 IN HOUSING AFFORDABILITY

Looking for housing affordability? You should take a look around Erie and Niagara counties, according to a recent nationwide survey.

The Queen City metropolitan area's composite housing costs totaled 24.7 percent of local median income, good enough for 40th place (of 70 markets) in the third annual analysis of housing affordability.

The 1993 survey -- the first including the Buffalo area -- was conducted by the accounting firm Ernst & Young and the National Real Estate Index data service.

"Affordability" doesn't just mean how cheap or expensive houses are in an area. It's a ratio between how much housing costs and how much money households earn in an area.

The composite calculation combines single-family home mortgage payments for four-bedroom, 2,200-square-foot homes and the gross rent for two-bedroom rental apartments. The Buffalo area's household median income used in the survey was $29,594.

Buffalo was one of four New York State areas in the survey, but did not rank at the top in terms of affordability.

That distinction went to Nassau-Suffolk, in 30th place nationwide with a housing cost percentage of just 23.4 percent. The median household income for the tony counties was $53,425.

Rochester finished in 33rd place, with a composite housing cost percentage of 23.6 percent. Rochester's median income was $35,735.

As expected, New York City was ranked the least affordable metropolitan area in the state, No. 67, with a composite housing cost percentage of 36.2. Median household income in the Big Apple was $32,417.

Want more affordability? Make plans to live in the nation's "Tornado Alley," the region extending from Texas north through Missouri and Nebraska. Five of the top 10 most affordable markets are found in these three states, including No. 1 Kansas City, Mo., where just 18.1 percent of $35,208 in household median income is consumed by housing costs.

The rest of the top five include Omaha, Neb., 18.4 percent; Houston, 19 percent; Dallas/Fort Worth, 19.5 percent, and Denver, 20 percent.

On the other hand, if you're looking to buy a nice house but don't care about being able to afford much in the way of food and creature comforts, head for California. Six of the 10 least affordable markets are found in the Golden State.

The least affordable market is San Francisco, where 49.6 percent of a household's $41,307 in median income is swallowed by housing costs.

The rest of the top (or bottom) five are Honolulu, 48.6 percent; Los Angeles, 40.6 percent; New York City, 36.2 percent; and Oakland-East Bay, Calif., where 35 percent of a household's median income must be spent on housing costs.