BUFFALO SENDS PAIR OF RHINOS TO ABC TEAM CHALLENGE

THE MYTHICAL title of national team champion will be on the line this weekend at Reno, Nev., with two Buffalo area squads among the 12 finalists in the inaugural American Bowling Congress' National Team Challenge.

The Brunswick Rhino No. 1 and 2 teams were among the dozen regional winners in competition that started last summer.

The concept has proven so popular that 15 qualifiers have already been scheduled to determine next season's final field.

Rhino No. 1 is captained by Mike Firzak and includes Mike Faliero, Pat Stefanik, Bob Santini and Bob Ujvari. Jack Jurek captains Rhino 2 with teammates Mike Neumann, John Masiello, Brian Eaton and Tom Baker. If you were to pick a contemporary Who's Who in local bowling this list of 10 would be a good place to start.

"It's an idea that's really going to take off," Ujvari said. "It's an ABC concept that's really going to work."

The prize fund for the three-day event that ends Sunday is $27,750, with $10,000 to the winning team. That, however, isn't the big draw as far as Ujvari is concerned.

"It's an attraction," he said, "but I enjoy bowling in team events. The guys on the team talked it over and we just decided it was something we wanted to do."

Firzak, Ujvari and Faliero were teammates at Erie Community College, while Stefanik and Santini were on the bowling team at Buffalo State. Stefanik will be meeting his teammates in Reno. He recently left Western New York for a job in Georgia.

Jurek was a bowler for four years at West Texas State before becoming a part-timer on the PBA Tour and PBA regional player.

"I've always liked team play," Jurek said. "I've had a lot of success in five-man events but I've never won a national championship and this will give me a chance to fulfill that dream."

When the two Rhino teams cross paths this weekend it won't be their first time as Team Challenge opponents. Rhino No. 1, representing Mount Morris Lanes at the time, defeated Jurek's team, then known as AMF Sumo, in the final of the Syracuse regional last summer.

Jurek's team also competed in the inaugural regional at Detroit but didn't win a regional until its third try, at Pittsburgh.

Brunswick jumped into its sponsorship role largely through the efforts of local bowler Doug Heim, who is on the Brunswick staff.

"This will be a big thing," Heim said of the ABC's new team concept, and he was anxious to get on board early in the game. "The players (going to Reno) have been on a number of Rhino teams in the past and Brunswick is interested in sponsoring them again.

"It's not like a pro tour endorsement and there are no big contracts, but the guys are proven players and they're getting a lot of equipment."

The tournament opened Friday night with two three-game blocks of regular team competition. Today, there will be an 11-game round-robin of Baker scoring matches in which the leadoff bowler rolls the first and sixth frames, second man the second and seventh frames, etc.

Sunday's finals match the top four teams in a stepladder format in the Baker system.

Besides prize money earned in the qualifiers, each regional winner receives airfare and lodging in Reno, a regional championship ring and special edition Linds shoes.

Florida and New York are the only states with two teams in the finals.

"There's a lot of talent in Western New York to be able to come out with two of the 12 teams," Ujvari noted. "We're all good friends but it will be a real battle on the lanes. They (Rhino No. 2) might have more experience, but we feel we have the talent to make a run for the championship."

A perspective on bowling

Elaine Koszuta, president of the Erie County Suburban Women's Bowling Association, was reminded recently of bowling's ageless attraction.

Her 3-year-old grandson, Tim Sandel, participating in a bumper league at Broadway Sports Center, rolled a strike without hitting the bumper. "He was thrilled," Koszuta said.

Then at the ECSWBA awards dinner, Audrey Hogan, an 83-year-old retired nurse at the Erie County Medical Center, who started bowling 20 years ago, received an award for her team's high three-game score with handicap in the Monday morning league at Broadway. She also converted a 3-7-10 split and rolled her career high game and high series this season.

"Those were personal highlights for both of them," Koszuta said. "In what other sport could you do that, to have those thrills in life spans separated by 80 years. I told the women at our tournament, 'I hope you would have the same happiness over your life span.' "