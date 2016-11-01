REPLICA OF 16TH-CENTURY MERCHANTMAN SAILING INTO NEW VENTURE ON LAKE ERIE

The Niagara Frontier's own tall ship will venture onto Lake Erie this weekend on a voyage its owners hope will begin a new career as a trading vessel carrying cargoes of good will.

The replica 16th-century British merchantman Sea Lion, which now calls Buffalo its home port, will leave for Port Colborne, Ont., for dockside public visits at least through Canada Day, July 1.

By the Fourth of July, it's due back to berth at LaSalle Park for a Friendship Festival concert and fireworks display, said Buffalo Maritime Society chief Timothy P. Downey.

The events cap a springtime of hard labor, replacing worn or missing rigging, caulking deck seams and installing fresh coats of hull paint.

"We're excited," Downey said. "It's been a lot of work, but we're just about ready. Port Colborne's really throwing out the carpet for us. They're giving us a tremendous welcome."

If anything, though, Downey and his crew are even more excited by the planned trip back. That has nothing to do with Canadian hospitality -- it involves the prevailing Lake Erie winds.

The British merchantmen of four centuries ago, looking something like Spanish galleons with their high deck cabins, weren't very good at sailing against the wind. The engineless Sea Lion will head toward Port Colborne at the end of a tow line. But the trip back, with the prevailing winds from astern, should be a bit different.

"I think we're going to throw the sails up and give it a shot," Downey said. "Anytime after Thursday that we get a good weather window, we'll pop back into Buffalo with the sails up."

Built near Mayville from 1977 through 1984, the 60-foot vessel originally sailed on Chautauqua Lake but ended its career there at dockside, awash in red ink. The Buffalo Maritime Society bought the vessel and hauled it overland to Lake Erie, taking it to Buffalo last year.

Chautauqua County supporters of the ship protested the sale, but a State Supreme Court ruling affirmed the society's ownership -- although resolution came too late in the year for a planned voyage to New York and participation in a Tall Ship Parade.

Berthed last year near The Pier restaurant, the Sea Lion spent the winter and spring in a publicly inaccessible berth on the Buffalo River at Michigan Avenue. Downey is looking for a more public site, while planning the stops in Canada and LaSalle Park, a late-July visit to the Canal Fest in the Tonawandas and other events.

Meanwhile, he has found help in his efforts to ready the boat for a new season. The Boy Scouts of America established a post, Sea Explorers Ship 314, specifically for the Sea Lion, and the Canadian Sea Scouts also have come aboard.

"They've been very involved, as are the Naval Sea Cadets," said Downey. "Pratt & Lambert also donated the paint, 20 gallons of their best stuff, and they sent their technicians down to match the colors -- one of their guys even came down with his family to help us paint!" "Our goal is to make the ship available to children and adults alike, in a way that will stimulate their imaginations and hopefully open their minds to other related areas."