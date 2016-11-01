MCFERRIN'S NO ORDINARY OPERA CONDUCTOR

REVIEW

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Featuring Bobby McFerrin as guest conductor and a cappella jazz vocalist.

Tuesday evening at Artpark.

Tuesday evening's performance was vintage Bobby McFerrin.

After conducting the opening Strauss Overture to "Die Fledermaus," crisp and clean for the most part, he turned to the audience and announced "I was an opera brat." His father had been a long-time singer with the Metropolitan Opera Company.

This may explain his exceptional affinity for music, but it does not prepare the listener for his absolutely uninhibited stage presence or free-form type of vocalism, which he revealed to Tuesday's audience in progressive stages.

While conducting Faure's "Pavane" he alternated with the violins in humming and playing the lead melodic line during the rather gracefully phrased performance.

Before Bach's famed "Air on the G String" he thrust his baton into his mop of hair, then turned it like a string instrument's tuning peg. In one direction his voice went up, the other way it went down, as he "tuned himself" to the orchestra, then dismissed the first violins and vocalized their melodic line against lower strings in a reverential performance.

In a duo version of the Bach-Gounod "Ave Maria," cellist Arie Lipsky played the arching Gounod melody while McFerrin vocalized, with extraordinarily accurate intonation, the difficult arpeggiated supporting line taken from Bach's Prelude in C, Book 1, Well Tempered Clavier. This was all done with a wonderful rhythmic freedom, yet quite within the strictures of the printed notes.

All alone on stage, McFerrin then offered six variably amplified a cappella vocalizations. One sounded like part calypso, part gospel, with incredibly deft shifts into and out of the deep bass register and frequent flights into a parodistic amplified falsetto, also a McFerrin trademark. In another, the melodic line was punctuated by amplified chest slaps as a percussion effect.

In a piece which began in a "scooby-dooby" vein, McFerrin invited imitative audience participation, but ultimately left them behind with incredibly fast, almost clucking "digga-digga-digga" noises which finally evolved into free associations on "Honeysuckle Rose."

And finally, innocent sounding improvisations on "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" were metamorphosed into a wild exposition of every tune from "The Wizard of Oz," McFerrin prancing around the stage imitating all the familiar Oz characters. It was like an uninhibited stream of consciousness, a cross between wildly imaginative improvised jazz vocalism and the most outrageous performance art, ending when he took his ever present bottle of mineral water and doused the Wicked Witch, who melted into the floor boards.

After all this Mozart's "Jupiter" Symphony could have sounded pretty tame, but McFerrin, conducting without a score, kept it well sustained and controlled, with a fine feeling for lyrical qualities of the slow movement and real clarity of line plus infectious energy in the complex finale.

As an encore McFerrin led the brass in the opening fanfare from the well known Rossini Overture to "William Tell," then had the entire orchestra vocalize the rest. You know, "ta-da-rum, ta-da-rum, ta-da-rum-bum-bum."