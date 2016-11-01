KEY BUYS ONE BANK, WANTS ANOTHER
KeyCorp has Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Jackson County Federal Bank in Medford, Ore., and offered to buy Evergreen Bancorp Inc., a troubled Glens Falls holding company.
Jackson County, with assets of $350 million, has eight branches and three loan production offices in southern Oregon.
Evergreen, which has assets of about $900 million, was forced by regulators to suspend dividend payments to its shareholders in March because of loan problems. Key did not disclose the price of the proposed purchase.
