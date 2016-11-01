TELECONFERENCE SET ON RURAL MEDICINE

"The Delivery of Emergency Medical Services in Rural New York" will be the topic of a teleconference tonight sponsored by the state Office of Rural Affairs.

The Rural Service Network program will be broadcast from 7 to 9:45 p.m. at 28 locations, including these four in Western New York: Erie Community College, North Campus, Amherst; Alfred State College of Technology, Allied Health Building; Jamestown Community College, 525 Falconer St., Jamestown, and Wyoming County Cooperative Extension Center, 400 N. Main St., Warsaw. Participants are asked to arrive at 6:45 p.m.