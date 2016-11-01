SHOOTING VICTIM'S DEATH AFTER 5-MONTH STRUGGLE STUNS HIS FAMILY

Herman J. Slaughter Jr. had all the traits of a survivor.

He seemed to be able to tuck the triumph and tragedy of life were under his belt, maintain his soft-spoken demeanor and go on.

His death Saturday in Erie County Medical Center, after nearly a five-month struggle to survive the effects of a gunshot wound, shocked family members, who believed Slaughter, 24, of Woodward Avenue, had once again turned adversity into victory.

"I just held the hope, and his mother did, too, that he would come back. He had overcome so much," Herman J. Slaughter Sr. said of his son.

The younger Slaughter had been in the hospital since the night of Feb. 21, when he was shot with a large-caliber handgun outside a nightclub at 33 E. Ferry St. Police said the shooting was the result of an argument that began upstairs in the Wall Street nightclub after a baby shower and spilled out onto the street. Slaughter said the shower was for the girlfriend of his son's first cousin, Audrey Slaugh- ter, who also was wounded in the leg by gunfire.

He said his son bled for 15 hours and went through 136 units of blood before being admitted to the intensive care unit of ECMC.

He never understood the nature of the argument that eventually took his life.

"We lost track of how much surgery he went through. He was in ICU for 14 to 15 weeks," Slaughter said, adding that his son at one point was able to speak.

"He made the statement, as he got better, that he didn't even know what the argument was about," he said.

The family was absorbed with his recovery in the weeks after the shooting. Slaughter and his wife, Linda, said they watched their son fight off infections, come to terms with the loss of his amputated left leg and even plan for the future.

He had been moved from the intensive care unit of the hospital only Wednesday night.

"They called him their miracle patient," Linda Slaughter recalled.

A graduate of Emerson Vocational High School, Slaughter had earned an athletic scholarship to Villa Maria College, where he played on the basketball team.

But he reconsidered his goal of becoming a professional basketball player, his father said, and instead of continuing in school began working as a detailer in car dealerships throughout Western New York. Slaughter said his son moved to South Carolina and then to Harrisburg, Pa., where he worked for United Parcel Service and in security.

When his marriage of a few years began to dissolve, Slaughter returned to Buffalo last July. He had hoped to return to school to become a physical- education teacher and had a job interview the same week he was shot.

"Herman never raised his voice to me, and never raised his voice to his mother. . . . My son was a real fine man. I can't say he didn't get caught up in what's going on out there, but he was a real fine man," Slaughter said.

Slaughter said Buffalo police also believed his son would survive. The investigation moved from the homicide unit to the precinct, where it was investigated as a serious assault, he said.

The Slaughters praised the care give to their son at ECMC. And they said they were shocked at his rapid decline Saturday after such a valiant struggle to live.

Besides his parents, Slaughter is survived by his wife, Levet; a son, Charles Thompson Jr.; two daughters, DeVonna N. and VaKeisha T.; and a sister, Mary Ann.

Meanwhile, the man accused of shooting Slaughter could face a second-degree murder charge, police said.

Zack D. Waller, 20, of 46 Howlett Ave. was indicted in April on charges including attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, weapon possession, reckless endangerment and menacing.