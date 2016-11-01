BIXBY SEES A FIGHTING CHANCE

When doctors told Bill Bixby he had prostate cancer, he says his thoughts were not on dying, but on the possibility of living. The way Bixby saw it, he had a fighting chance.

"That's enough for me," he told TV Guide magazine in the June 26 issue. "Show me a little light, that's all I need."

Although treatment with the experimental drug Suramin failed, the 59-year-old Bixby is responding well to treatment, including chemotherapy, he and his doctor said.

"My doctors aren't using the word 'remission' but they admit they don't understand why I'm getting better," said Bixby, who looks healthy at 155 pounds. He also has a full head of hair.

Bixby told TV Guide that he plans to return to his directing duties on the NBC sitcom "Blossom" in early August.