REMEMBER THE KOREAN WAR

A few days short of a month after the sacred day that this great nation pauses to honor its war dead is the anniversary date of the Korean War.

Few people are aware of the fact that in three years (June 25, 1950 -- July 27, 1953) we lost almost as many American servicemen as we did in Vietnam in 10 years.

On this Memorial Day, I have but one request of my fellow citizens: While honoring all of our valiant military who made the supreme sacrifice, please reflect upon those who fell on the fetid peninsula of Korea.

I count among them a next-door neighbor and two very dear friends who served with me in the 17th Infantry, 7th Division. Extend to them our gratitude, God bless and rest in peace.

PEYTON D. SCHAMANN

Hamburg