N-POWER PLANT REOPENED AFTER 10 DAYS OF REPAIRS

The James A. FitzPatrick nuclear power plant resumed production of electricity after a 10-day shutdown, the Power Authority said Sunday.

The plant was taken out of service on May 19 so workers could repair and replace a seal on a valve in a backup cooling water system, plant spokesman Woody Berzins said.

Maintenance work was also done on other equipment before the plant in Scriba, 45 miles north of Syracuse, was restarted Saturday, Berzins said.