TRIAL SET IN DISPUTE OVER JACKSON SONG

A lawsuit filed by a woman who claims Michael Jackson stole her song "Dangerous" for his album by that name is headed for trial next year.

A federal judge set a trial date of Feb. 7, 1994, for Crystal Cartier's $40 million lawsuit, her attorney, Bob Eberhardt, said Friday.

Cartier sued last June, claiming Jackson, MJJ Productions of Los Angeles, Sony Music Entertainment and Epic Records violated copyright and trademark laws.

The lawsuit says Cartier wrote the song "Dangerous" in 1985 and produced and recorded it in October 1990. It was included on her album, "Love Story: Act One," Cartier's lawsuit says.

Jackson takes credit for the song "Dangerous" on his album released in the fall of 1991.