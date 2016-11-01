NO CHEERS FOR COSTAS

The comment Bob Costas made before the final episode of "Cheers" was way offsides. While Cheers may have been the Super Bowl of sitcoms, the real Super Bowl is no laughing matter. The fans of Buffalo have led the NFL in attendance the past few years, no laughing matter considering weather conditions in December and January.

Ask the fans of Houston if they were laughing this past January. Ask the fans of Denver, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, and Pittsburgh. Win or lose, going to the Super Bowl is no laughing matter.

Bob Costas, you're way offsides.

JIM WILTSE

Sanborn