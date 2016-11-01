INDEPENDENCE DEMANDED BY ARMED WHITE RIGHTISTS

Thousands of armed white rightists, rallying outside the seat of the South African government Saturday, threatened war if they failed to win an independent Afrikaner state.

"The Afrikaner is girding up. There is a head-on collision coming," Gen. Constand Viljoen, coordinator of the Afrikaner People's Front, told the crowd of 3,000.

The marchers scuffled with black bystanders as they headed for the government's Union Buildings in Pretoria.