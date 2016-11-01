40,000 KOREAN STUDENTS PROTEST FOR PUNISHMENT

About 40,000 students shouting "Yankee go home!" fought hand-to-hand with riot police Saturday in the biggest protest in Seoul since President Kim Young Sam took office in February.

Dozens of police and students were injured.

Demonstrations have escalated recently by activists seeking punishment for former Presidents Chun Doo Hwan and Roh Tae Woo for a 1980 crackdown in Kwangju that claimed about 200 lives.

The students charge that Chun and Roh, as generals, ordered troops to shoot civilians in Kwangju after seizing power in an army coup. They have demanded an investigation and are angry at Kim's appeal to forgive those responsible.

At one point Saturday, students overpowered about 100 riot police, kicked them and beat them with steel pipes. The police were forced to kneel on the pavement as they were insulted by protesters. They were released after being disarmed.