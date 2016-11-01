OILERS TAKE COMMAND IN AHL

Bill McDougall scored his 26th goal of the playoffs to lead the Cape Breton Oilers to a 5-3 victory Friday night over the Rochester Americans and a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven American Hockey League final.

The Oilers need one victory to wrap up the Calder Cup championship. Game Five is Sunday night in Sydney.

McDougall, who already held the AHL record for most playoff goals, set up two other goals to set another record with 22 assists in the post-season.

David Haas, Dan Currie, Jeff Bloemberg and Roman Oksiuta had the other Cape Breton goals.

Dan Frawley, Tony Iob and Viktor Gordiouk countered for Rochester.