HOUSE APPROVES LEANER JOBS BILL

The House approved Wednesday a sharply reduced version of the administration's jobs bill, which was derailed by Republicans in the Senate last month.

The $931 million for summer jobs and other programs to create work compared with the $16.3 billion in President Clinton's original jobs bill and passed only after the administration agreed to match all new spending with cuts in other government programs.

The 287-140 vote came after the House earlier in the day approved a separate supplemental spending bill of $1.8 billion to pay for the military operation in Somalia and other unanticipated expenses during the 1993 fiscal year.

Both bills now go to the Senate.

The package passed Wednesday provides $320 million for summer job programs, $200 million to hire more police officers and $290 million to build wastewater treatment plants. There is also $51 million for Amtrak equipment overhaul and $70 million for rural water and sewer facility loans and grants.