NATIONAL FUEL ASKS PSC FOR 2.39 PERCENT RATE HIKE

National Fuel Gas Co. announced Monday that it will seek permission from the state Public Service Commission to institute a 2.39 percent rate hike effective July 23.

If granted in full, the public utility estimates that a residential customer's bill will rise by an average of $2.11 per month. The increase would bring in an extra $14.9 million in gross revenues for National Fuel.

The adjustment is the second step of a two-year rate case settlement that was approved by the PSC last year.

In 1992, National Fuel requested a 6.8 percent, $37.6 million rate increase, but was granted a 2.1 percent, or $11.9 million, hike by the commission.

National Fuel said the two-year rate case allows the Buffalo-based utility to seek adjustments for expenses, such as construction and labor costs, as well as taxes.